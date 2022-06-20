Soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 provide medical check-ups and medicine for people in South Sudan - Illustrative image (Photo courtesy of the hospital)

In the context of the disease developing complicatedly in many countries around the world, including African ones where it was first detected, the training aimed at equipping medical workers with basic knowledge and necessary epidemiological skills, thus helping the health system in the mission able to take concerted measures in response to the disease in case it spreads to the area where the mission is stationed.

Soldiers of the Vietnamese hospital also joined Civil-Military Co-operation (CIMIC) activities.

Visiting the Unity State’s Education Ministry, the soldiers showed their hope to contribute to the study of children here.

They then visited and presented gifts to students of Charles Kuot Primary School in the state. Students were also taught to play several folk games of Vietnam.

VNA