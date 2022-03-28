Vietnam to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against Covid-19 in early April

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation announced on March 27 that the Australian Government has officially committed to providing Vietnam with about 13.7 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inoculate children aged between 5-11 in the first week of April.

Previously, on March 22, the Ministry of Health worked with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam on this issue.Training on vaccination for children has been conducted nationwide.Once the vaccines arrive in Vietnam and their quality is accredited, they will be allocated to localities to be administered to children.The ministry and the programme have also been actively looking for other sources of vaccine support from international organisations such as USAID, COVAX Facility and the governments of other countries to secure additional 8-10 million doses to fully vaccinate children in this age group.

Vietnamplus