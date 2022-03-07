Vietnam to treat Covid as common disease

A Covid patient is treated in a medical facility. Vietnam will treat Covid as common diseases

On the evening of March 6, the Ministry of Health said that during the day, the country recorded 142,136 cases of Covid-19 including 92,874 cases in the community. Hanoi has the most cases with 29,578 cases followed by 8,355 cases in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh, some 7,579 cases in the Central Province of Nghe An, and 5,154 cases in the Northern City of Hai Phong. Ho Chi Minh City reported 2,879 cases.

At present, the Health Minister advised people to continue to strictly implement the 5K message along with vaccines, and taking drugs.

The Ministry of Health said that at this time, it is not possible to consider Covid-19 as an ‘endemic disease’ because the World Health Organization still considers Covid-19 in a pandemic state. Moreover, WHO medical experts are concerned that there will continue to be unpredictable variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Health, recently the number of Covid-19 cases has increased mainly due to the sub-variant BA.2 of the Omicron variant which has appeared in nearly 80 countries and territories, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total number of samples detected in the country.

However, the Covid-19 vaccine is still particularly effective in reducing severity, mortality, and hospitalization, so vaccination must still be a top priority.

