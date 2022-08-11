Vietnam to import vaccines and drugs to treat monkeypox

Vietnam will import vaccines and drugs to treat monkeypox

Drugs containing the active ingredients Tecovirimat, Brincidofvir, Cidofovir, and Probenecid are those recommended by WHO.

According to the Drug Administration, with cases rising rapidly globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Soon after, the Ministry of Health issued guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of smallpox in humans.

In the guidelines for diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox, the Ministry of Health specifies that drugs containing Tecovirimat, Brincidofvir, Cidofovir, Probenecid are recommended by WHO.

Currently, the monkeypox vaccine has been licensed for circulation in some countries. Therefore, in order to speed up the access to new drugs for the treatment of monkeypox, the Drug Administration of Vietnam recommended that drugs and medicinal ingredients establishments and producers should strengthen research and update research on the manufacturing of drugs for treatment and vaccines against monkeypox in the world, access to the above-mentioned supply of medicinal ingredients, and import them to Vietnam for production of drugs.

The Drug Administration also suggested that importers of drugs and medicinal ingredients contact foreign manufacturers to access the supply of the above drugs based on the needs of medical institutions.

In particular, the Drug Administration of Vietnam will give maximum priority to granting circulation registration and import permits for these drugs and medicinal ingredients in accordance with regulations.

Currently, the development of monkeypox is complicated; hence, many countries around the world have begun to intensify research on new drugs to have more effective solutions in treating monkeypox patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, monkeypox is an acute infectious disease, capable of causing epidemics, caused by the monkeypox virus. The disease is transmitted from animals to humans and from person to person through direct contact with skin lesions, bodily fluids, sexual contact, and respiratory droplets. The monkeypox virus also passes to the babies during pregnancy and caused symptoms that included skin sores.

Usually, the incubation period of Monkeypox is from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. Most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong