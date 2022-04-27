Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals

Scanning QR Code for health declaration (Photo: VNA)

The ministry sent an urgent document to the People's Committee of provinces and cities that have medical quarantine activities to temporarily stop requiring arrivals to make health declarations.

They include Hanoi, Hai Phong, Lao Cai, Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Da Nang, Kon Tum, Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, An Giang, Tay Ninh, Binh Thuan, Thua Thien-Hue, Dien Bien, Tien Giang, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Can Tho, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Long An, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Phu Yen, Kien Giang, Lai Chau, Nghe An, Dong Thap, Nam Dinh, Binh Phuoc, Son La, Ca Mau, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Thai Binh, Ninh Binh, Ha Tinh, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Binh Duong, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long.

The ministry said vaccinations against Covid-19 have proved effective with the SARS-CoV-2 variants that are currently circulating. The numbers of new infections and deaths have recently dropped across the globe.

In Vietnam, the pandemic has been temporarily put under control with high vaccination coverage, the ministry said.

Based on the pandemic situation and the Government Decree 89/2018/ND-CP regulating the implementation of the Law on infectious disease prevention and control regarding border health quarantine, the Ministry of Health asked the People's Committees of localities to guide agencies to temporarily cancel the requirement to make health declarations for all arrivals from April 27.

They are instructed to continue monitoring arrivals' health at border gates and proactively update Covid-19 prevention and control recommendations in line with the real conditions.



The dropping of this measure is in response to recent reports of long waiting time and congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC due to the rising number of flight passengers with the country's reopening and the upcoming four-day public holiday April 30-May 1.

The ministry said it will continue to update and provide information relating to the pandemic inside and outside the country to have proper prevention and control solutions.

The number of new infections in Vietnam has reduced significantly. The country recorded 8,431 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Vietnam has so far administered more than 213 million doses of vaccines to date.

