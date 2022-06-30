Vietnam stops announcing new daily Covid-19 infection from June 29



In its summary report, MoH reveals that from the beginning of this Covid-19 pandemic, there have been 10,745,631 infected cases in Vietnam, ranked at the 12th out of 227 nations and territories. As to Vietnam’s rate of infections over 1 million people, it now stands at the 112th position (108,457 cases / 1 million citizens).

On June 29, 9,387 patients were recovered from the disease, bringing the quantity of cured patients to over 9.67 million. At present, there are 49 severe cases requiring mechanical ventilation. No more deaths were recorded, and the rate of fatal cases still occupies 0.4 percent of the total infected.

On June 28, 527,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were injected successfully, bringing the total number of injected doses to 231.4 million of all vaccine brands.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Vien Hong