Vietnam starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign in spring 2022

People's committees in cities and provinces were asked to direct departments of health to carry out the spring vaccination campaign in the area. The Ministry was proposing army forces, police, health care, transportation sector to join hands in the implementation of the vaccination campaign.



The Ministry of Health also recommended that localities should run the spring vaccination campaign in accordance with the Government’s Decree 104/2016 of the on vaccination activities and the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, localities ought to use the existing expanded vaccination facilities and other facilities eligible for vaccination to implement compulsory vaccination for the community.

If localities speed up vaccination, they necessarily arrange mobile vaccination venues around factory premises, industrial park premises, school premises, cultural house premises to vaccinate people at the same time.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that during the Tet holiday, the city healthcare workers will continue to promote additional and repeated doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to strengthen people's immunity. Health workers will administer Covid inoculation in twenty-five vaccination points during the Tet holiday in 22 districts and Thu Duc city.

People can get vaccinated at 25 above-mentioned venues without pre-registration regardless of permanent or temporary residence. The city strives to raise the Covid-19 vaccine coverage rate in the community by the end of February 2022.

As of the afternoon of January 28, the whole country had injected more than 180 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines of all kinds.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan