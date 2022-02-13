Vietnam sees over 27,300 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





A medical worker takes a nasal swab for Covid-19-19 testing (Photo: VNA)



The new cases consist of nine imported and 27,302 domestic ones, including 19,217 in the community.

Hanoi still reported the most (2,981), followed by Nam Dinh (1,842), Hai Duong (1,681), Nghe An (1,550), and Hai Phong (1,394).

The infection tally now stands at 2,484,481, including 2,477,326 domestic cases in the fourth wave of outbreaks that started on April 27 last year.

While 6,270 patients were given the all-clear on the day, 78 others succumbed to the coronavirus disease, adding up to the total recoveries and related deaths of 2,218,939 and 38,402, respectively.

As of February 11, 185,254,387 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, including 79,203,047 being the first dose, 74,674,139 the second, and 31,377,201 the third.

VNA