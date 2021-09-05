Vietnam sees drop of 5,373 Covid-19 cases on September 4

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City remained the largest hotspot with 4,104 cases, followed by Binh Duong province with 2,485, Dong Nai 992, Long An 544, Tien Giang 148, Tay Ninh 137, Kien Giang 125, Dong Thap 120, and Quang Binh 110. The capital city of Hanoi logged 52 cases.



The new cases brought the national tally since Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam to 511,170.

On the day, 11,848 patients have recovered from Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 282,516.

As many as 347 fatalities were recorded on September 4, bringing the death toll to 12,793.

The country has to date administered over 21 million doses of vaccines, with more than 3 million people having been fully vaccinated.

Vietnamplus