Vietnam saves foreign sailors suffering heart attack

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center sends ship to bring the sailor to shore for emergnecy

On the morning of March 30, the ship SAR27-01 belonging to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center on duty in Khanh Hoa brought the Bangladeshi sailor of the Panamanian Izumo ship who was suffering myocardial infarction from Nha Trang port to a nearby local hospital.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh, director of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center on duty in the Southern Central Province of Khanh Hoa said the ship was on a voyage from China to India. On the afternoon of March 29, when the ship arrived in Khanh Hoa waters, more than 100 nautical miles from Nha Trang, the sailor suffered a stomach ache and a heart attack.

According to Mr. Binh, despite people’s efforts to save him on the board, the patient's health deteriorated and he was at risk of death. The center immediately dispatched the ship SAR27-01 with medical staff to bring the man shore.

Healthcare workers provide first aid to the man On the way, the medical force regularly contacted the ship to give first aid instructions, ensure the safety of the patient, and then approached and brought the man to the mainland.

Prior, on March 18, a foreign electrician suffered from abdominal pain, constantly vomited, had bloody stools, was in danger of death, when the cargo ship passed through Khanh Hoa waters, he was brought to the shore for an emergency.

The ship SAR27-01 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center took Mr. Orlanda Uba, a 57-year-old Filipino electrician, to the hospital. The patient is currently in critical condition.

Orlanda Uba is an electrician on board the Panagia Force ship, a Marshall Islands nationality carrying agricultural products on the journey from Singapore to Cai Lan port in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh.

On the morning of March 18, he had pain in his entire abdomen, irregular breathing, a fast heartbeat, continuous vomiting, and bloody stools. Everyone on the ship gave him first aid, gave medicine, and used a ventilator, but the patient's health was getting worse.

The ship SAR27-01 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center was on duty in Khanh Hoa after receiving the news that it had set out to rescue. The old man was later saved.

