Vietnam rushes to inject fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for high-risk groups

Vietnam rushes to administer the fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine to those aged 50



The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology yesterday sent a document to departments of health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 63 provinces and cities to request directing units and establishments to urgently complete the administration of the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those over 18 years old and injecting the full basic dose for children aged 12-17 in the second quarter of 2022 under the Government’s direction while well preparing for vaccination of those aged 50 and over, people aged 18 years or older with immunocompromised and people aged 18 years or older who are in the high-risk group.

Because many localities are implementing very slowly the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 with the Moderna vaccine , the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has directed the CDCs of provinces and cities to effectively use the Moderna vaccine.

Accordingly, the opened Moderna vaccine is not used up or the Moderna vaccine that has been allocated to vaccinate children in the above age group has not been used up, healthcare facilities and localities can use the remaining vaccine on those from 18 years of age or older, ensure the effective use of vaccines, avoid the cancellation of vaccines due to expiration or defrosting time.





By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan