Vietnam reports first Omicron case, traveler from UK found infected

According to the surveillance system for healthcare-associated infections and the Vietnamese-German Center for Medical Research under Hanoi-based 108 Military Central Hospital, a traveler who returned from the UK on December 19 was confirmed to have Covid-19.



The test sample was sent to the Department of Molecular Biology of the 108 Military Central Hospital for further analysis to determine which variant of the coronavirus was involved. The result from genome sequencing showed the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in the sample from the positive test on December 21.

The passenger who was found negative for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron is the country’s first omicron variant case.

The Ministry of Transport has strictly controlled the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Omicron’s ability to spread faster. The ministry has required people to comply with prevention and control measures of the pandemic and get Covid-19 vaccines.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh