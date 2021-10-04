  1. Health

Vietnam reports 5,376 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries

Vietnam recorded an additional 5,376 Covid-19 infections, including 5,367 domestic and nine imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on October 3, the Ministry of Health announced.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s currently largest pandemic hotspot, logged the highest number of Covid-19 infections, with 2,461 cases. It was followed by southern Binh Duong (1,283), Dong Nai (824), and An Giang provinces (147).
The new cases brought the total number of Covid-19 infections since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 to 808,578.
On the same day, 28,859 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total of recoveries to 693,797.
Meanwhile, 114 fatalities related to Covid-19 were reported on the day, lifting the death toll to 19,715.
On October 2, a further 979,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. To date, more than 44.63 million doses of vaccines have been given to people, including over 34.15 million first shots and more than 10.48 million second jabs

