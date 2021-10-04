Vietnam reports 5,376 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries

A resident in Hanoi has sample taken for Covid-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s currently largest pandemic hotspot, logged the highest number of Covid-19 infections, with 2,461 cases. It was followed by southern Binh Duong (1,283), Dong Nai (824), and An Giang provinces (147).

The new cases brought the total number of Covid-19 infections since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 to 808,578.

On the same day, 28,859 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total of recoveries to 693,797.

Meanwhile, 114 fatalities related to Covid-19 were reported on the day, lifting the death toll to 19,715.

On October 2, a further 979,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. To date, more than 44.63 million doses of vaccines have been given to people, including over 34.15 million first shots and more than 10.48 million second jabs