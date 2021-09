Vietnam reports 4,377 new community cases of Covid-19, 180 deaths on Sep. 25

Some 10,500 people were discharged from Covid-19 treatment facilities on the day.

New infection cases were recorded in cities and provinces including Ho Chi Minh City with 4,046 cases, Binh Duong with 3,629 cases, Dong Nai with 996 cases, Long An with 193 cases, Binh Phuoc with 147 cases, An Giang with 117 cases, Kien Giang with 91 cases, Tien Giang with 81 cases, Ha Nam with 66 cases, Can Tho with 48 cases, Soc Trang with 42 cases, Tay Ninh with 41 cases, Binh Dinh with 39 cases, Khanh Hoa with 25 cases, Ben Tre with 13 cases, Ninh Thuan with 13 cases, Da Nang with 11 cases, Phu Yen with 10 cases, Dak Lak with 9 cases, Binh Thuan with 9 cases, Quang Binh with 8 cases, Quang Tri with 7 cases, Dong Thap with 6 cases, Dak Nong 6 cases, Ba Ria - Vung Tau 4 cases, Nghe An 4 cases, Bac Lieu 4 cases, Ca Mau 4 cases, Ha Noi 4 cases, Vinh Long 3 cases, Quang Ngai 2 cases, Thanh Hoa 2 cases, Tra Vinh 1 cases and Thua Thien - Hue 1 1 cases.

The number of Covid-19 patients averaged 9,940 a day for the past seven days.

Six cities and provinces including Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Vinh Phuc, Hai Phong , Phu Tho, Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Bac Giang, Thai Binh, Lang Son have not recorded new cases for 14 days. Five provinces and cities namely Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Ha Tinh, Kon Tum, Hai Duong have had no secondary infections in the area in the past 14 days.

By Q. Lap – Translated by Dan Thuy