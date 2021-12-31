Vietnam reports 17,000 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 30

A medical worker takes a Covid-19 testing sample in Tam Hiep Commune, Thanh Tri District, Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,714,742.

Twenty of the new infections were imported and the remaining domestic. New transmissions were reported in 61 provinces and cities across the country.

A total of 11,404 infections were detected in the community.

The capital city of Hanoi continued to be the leading locality on the list, with 1,866 cases.

Other localities that reported new transmissions were Ca Mau (1,008), Tay Ninh (935), Hai Phong (838), Khanh Hoa (788), Binh Phuoc (759), Ho Chi Minh City (697), Bac Lieu (666), Binh Dinh (620), Dong Thap (590), Vinh Long (586), Tra Vinh (579), Lam Dong (477), Thua Thien-Hue (439), Hai Duong (299), Bac Ninh (289), Phu Yen (289), Can Tho (287), Binh Thuan (277), An Giang (262), Quang Nam (233), Hung Yen (211), Tien Giang (203), Kien Giang (203), Ben Tre (196), Da Nang (185), Thanh Hoa (182), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (180), Soc Trang (180), Quang Ninh (165), Dong Nai (160), Ha Giang (160), Ninh Binh (160), Gia Lai (155), Hau Giang (153), Quang Ngai (141), Son La (129), Nghe An (123), Phu Tho (104), Lang Son (103), Nam Dinh (102), Dak Nong (100), Ha Nam (98), Vinh Phuc (96), Binh Duong (96), Dak Lak (69), Quang Tri (59), Cao Bang (58), Thai Binh (58), Ninh Thuan (57), Long An (53), Thai Nguyen (50), Hoa Binh (47), Bac Giang (46), Lao Cai (44), Tuyen Quang (21), Dien Bien (17), Yen Bai (14), Quang Binh (13), Lai Chau (4) and Bac Kan (1).

Up to 34,102 patients were declared recovered from the disease, with 1,336,644 people across the country having been given the all-clear so far.

More than 149.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

A further 240 fatalities related to Covid-19 were confirmed on the day.

Vietnam's national Covid-19 related death toll stands at 32,168, about 1.9 percent of total infections, ranking 26th out of 224 countries and territories worldwide.