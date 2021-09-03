Vietnam reports 13,197 Covid-19 cases on September 2

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 testing



Ho Chi Minh City continued to see the highest number of daily infections with 5,963, followed by Binh Duong province with 4,504, Dong Nai 803, Long An 583, and Tien Giang 290. The capital city of Hanoi logged 48 cases.

The new cases brought the national tally since Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam to 486,727, ranking 55th among the 222 countries and territories.A total of 259,324 patients have recovered from Covid-19.As many as 271 fatalities were recorded on September 2, bringing the death toll to 12,138.The country has to date administered over 20.54 million doses of vaccines, with over 2.88 million people having been fully vaccinated.