Vietnam reports 11,692 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Samples are collected from traders in Quang Tri Province’s Dong Ha City for Covid-19 test yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo



The number of new infections increased by 3,019 compared to Monday's figures.

Five new cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

There were 240 more virus-related fatalities throughout the country on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to a total of 17,545.

Among today's new infections, HCMC recorded the highest with 6,521, followed by the southern provinces of Binh Duong (3,609) and Dong Nai (590).

The capital city of Hanoi reported 12 new infections.

Other cases were found in 30 localities, including; Long An, Kien Giang, An Giang, Tien Giang, Tay Ninh, Can Tho, Dong Thap, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Binh Thuan, Ca Mau, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Ha Nam, Quang Binh, Ninh Thuan, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Phu Yen, Quang Ngai, Vinh Long, Hau Giang, Thanh Hoa, Bac Lieu, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Quang Nam, Tra Vinh and Ben Tre.

In addition, 11,017 patients were declared coronavirus-free on Tuesday, taking to the total number of recoveries to 475,343.