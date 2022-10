The new cases lifted the country’s total to 11,497,533.

The same day, 124 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,601,089.

Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.

Two deaths from Covid -19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising to the total fatalities to 43,161.

The country has so far administered more than 261,297,020 doses of Covid -19 vaccines./.

VNA