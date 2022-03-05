Vietnam records 125,587 new infections on March 4

Of the new cases, 79,992 were detected in the community and 19 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

The capital city of Hanoi again topped the list of localities with 21,395 transmissions. It was followed by Nghe An (6,657), Bac Ninh (6,011), Son La (4,182) and Quang Ninh (3,919).The ministry also announced a further 97 Covid-related deaths, raising the nation's death toll since the pandemic started to 40,644.A total of 4,246 Covid-19 patients are in serious or critical condition, including 3,418 patients requiring oxygen, 294 requiring invasive ventilation and nine on life support.As many as 38,911 recoveries were registered on the day, bringing the total given the all-clear to 2,589,436.To date, more than 196.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam, including 179.5 million doses for adults, with 70.8 million first, 67.5 million second and 25.6 million booster doses.A total of nearly 17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 12-17, including 8.7 million first shots and 8.2 million second ones.

Vietnamplus