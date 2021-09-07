Vietnam records 12,481 new Covid-19 cases, 9,730 recoveries on Monday

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients continues rising highly

Among the new cases, 8,099 were found in the community. A further 311 deaths were also reported on the day.





Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of new infections with 7,122, an increase of 896 cases compared to the previous day, followed by Binh Duong (2,194), Dong Nai (871), Long An (857), Tien Giang (234), and Kien Giang (201).



The number of new infections in both Binh Duong and Dong Nai decreased by 1,346 and 372 respectively.



In the capital city of Hanoi, 42 new infections were reported.



The 311 Covid-19 related fatalities were in HCMC (233), Binh Duong (39), Long An (5), Khanh Hoa (7), Dong Nai (6), Long An (5), Tien Giang (5), Kien Giang (3), Dong Thap (2), Da Nang (2), Can Tho (2), Soc Trang (2), Binh Dinh (2), Hanoi (1), Vinh Long (1), and Tay Ninh (1).



Also on September 6, a total of 9,730 of people were given the all-clear, bringing the number of fully recovered patients to 301,457.



By September 6, more than 22 million people have been vaccinated, of those over 3.3 million people have been given two doses.



There are nine provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days: Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien and Vinh Phuc.