Vietnam records 11,575 new Covid-19 cases, Binh Duong surpasses HCMC



The southern province of Binh Duong posted the most new cases with 4,868, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 3,934, Dong Nai (743), Long An (449) and Tien Giang (354).

Vietnam reported a total of 392,938 cases since the start of Covid-19 . Since the fourth pandemic wave hit the country on April 27, the country has counted 388,814 cases, of which 185,714 recovered.

Also on August 26, 18,567 patients were given the all-clear from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 188,488.

Among those under treatment, 765 are being cared for in ICUs and 29 are treated with ECMO.

There were 318 deaths recorded on the same day, pushing the total death toll to 9,667, equivalent to 2.5 percent of the total infections.