Vietnam receives Vero-Cell Covid-19 vaccine donated by China

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said that the vaccine donation aims to help the army and people of Vietnam overcome Covid-19, which demonstrates the sentiments of the Chinese military in particular and Chinese Government in general to the military and people of Vietnam.On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, thanked the Chinese side for the gift which he said is evidence of the friendly neighbourliness and solidarity between the two countries and two militaries in particular.Vero-Cell Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm has been used in over 70 countries, including many Southeast Asian countries such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.Last year on August 23, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence also presented 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell Covid-19 vaccine to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

Vietnamplus