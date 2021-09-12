Vietnam received medical supplies from Poland

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel (second from left) presents medical equipment and supplies donated by the Polish Government to Việt Nam to Nguyen Truong Son, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health (second, from right) and Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee (far right), during a reception ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. — VNA



On Saturday, Vietnamese deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son, who is head of the health ministry’s special standing task force to HCMC to support Covid-19 efforts, received the shipment of 50 MTV ventilators, 30 patient cardiac monitors, 267 volumetric pumps, 100 syringe pumps, as well as 5,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 5,000 protective coveralls and 400,000 protective gloves – weighing eight tonnes in total.

Speaking at the reception ceremony held at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC, Wojciech Gerwel, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam, said last year when Polish people were struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese community in Poland provided great assistance in those challenging times, and now it’s Poland's turn to return that gestures of profound friendship."We have watched and admired Vietnam’s courageous fight against Covid-19 pandemic, and even with all its efforts, Vietnam today needs help," the Polish diplomat said.“We believe that the medical supplies we brought could help save many lives in Vietnam.”Vietnamese deputy health minister Sơn thanked the Polish Government, people, and business organisations for providing help and improving healthcare services in Vietnam.Sơn said during the ceremony: “This assistance is a very meaningful gesture and a great source of encouragement to the Government and people in Vietnam during these hard times."The assistance is all the more significant when we have entered the 71th year of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 4, 1950-2021) and 30th anniversary of HCMC branch of Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association (June 26, 1990-2020), contributing to promote further the friendly relation and cooperation between the two countries.”The medical supplies arrived in HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on a Polish Air Force plane Hercules C-130.The Vietnamese health ministry and foreign ministry is also working with the Polish on the details of Poland’s commitment to sell three million doses of surplus Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam, on top of the previous vaccine donation.