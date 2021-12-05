Vietnam recalls food containing banned substances, bacteria from EU

Chicken products of Polish origin found to be contaminated with Salmonella are frozen chicken and chicken legs, necks, and wings.



At the same time, the Southeast Asian country’s food watchdog also received a notification from the EU Food and Feed Safety Notification System about the detection of 2-Chloroethanol residues in nutritional supplements from Germany to the Vietnam market.

Immediately after the discovery, Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany issued a notice requesting the recall of the infringing product with a risk assessment as severe.





By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan