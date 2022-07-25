Vietnam preparing for combat against monkeypox

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong chaired the urgent meeting for preventative measures against monkeypox.



Chairing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong informed that Vietnam has reported no case of monkeypox yet and is classified in group 1 (no cases detected), but the risk of infection is quite high since the disease has been recorded in various countries around Vietnam.

Statistics from WHO reveal that there have been nearly 16,000 cases of monkeypox in 74 nations, including certain Asian countries of the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand. Five deaths from the virus have been reported so far (at the ratio of 1/3.000). As Vietnam has eliminated health declaration for people entering the country since this April, it is just a matter of time before Vietnam reports the first case, said Doctor Do Hong Hien, WHO epidemiologist in the nation.

WHO experts taking part in the meeting

Highly aware of the susceptibility of the country to monkeypox, Deputy Minister Lien Huong requested related agencies to enhance their monitoring on all entrance to Vietnam, while developing a suitable scenario to handle a detected case immediately.



“It is necessary to deploy screening and prevention measures right now in order to protect the healthcare staff and the highly vulnerable”, said Doctor Lien.

Although most monkeypox cases can recover after a few weeks, its serious complications come from swollen lymph nodes, which lead to secondary skin infections, pneumonia, sepsis, dehydration, encephalitis. This means Vietnam needs to be well-prepared for diagnosis and isolation capacity to minimize disease spreading and deaths.

WHO warns that group-one countries should activate interdisciplinary cooperation between the Health Ministry and other ministries and agencies to be ready to stop the spread of monkeypox from human to human. A plan should be developed to minimize discrimination against infected people and the silent spreading of this disease in the community, mostly via encouraging citizens to seek medical care when there are signs of monkeypox.



WHO also points out the necessity of strengthening monitoring for this disease, including precise testing with a reasonable price.

Prof. Dang Duc Anh, Head of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, stated that his institute is proposing WHO to update the diagnosis procedure for monkeypox and to provide necessary positive samples for lab work in Vietnam.



Prof. Phan Trong Lan, Head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, and other epidemiologists in the meeting

In addition, the General Department of Preventive Medicine suggested that the Health Quarantine Centers and the Centers for Disease Control of provinces and cities strictly follow the medical screening procedure for both humans and goods, as regulated in Decree No.89 of the Government about instructions on certain articles of the Law on infectious disease prevention and control regarding the border health quarantine.



As to monkeypox vaccine, CDC of the US informed that there are now 2 kinds of vaccines approved by FDA (the US Food and Drug Administration). Both contain live viruses, and are injected for people 18 years old and over in two doses, each of which is 4 weeks apart. It is recommended for very highly risky groups and exposed people only, not for the general public.

To actively protecting against monkeypox, the public should apply the following measures: 1. Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, preferably with a handkerchief, a piece of cloth, tissue, or even a sleeve in order to prevent spreading respiratory droplets. Wash hands with soap or antiseptic solution after coughing or sneezing. Do not spit indiscriminately in public.

2. Frequently wash hands with soap or hand sanitizer. 3. Those with acute rash of unknown cause, along with one or two suspected symptoms, should actively contact the healthcare staff for medical consultation and treatment. Self-isolation and sexual activity avoidance are necessary then. 4. Avoid close contact with monkeypox patients, especially direct contact with wounds, body fluids, droplets and contaminated objects and utensils. In case that there is a person infected or suspected to have the disease at home or at work, it is necessary to notify the healthcare staff for timely advice and treatment. Do not self-treat. 5. People going to epicenters of monkeypox (Central and West Africa) should avoid close contact with mammals (dead or alive): rodents, marsupials, primates. When returning to Vietnam, they must declare their travel to local healthcare units for suitable consultation. 6. Ensure food safety, practice a healthy lifestyle, exercise more to improve personal health.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Yen Nhi