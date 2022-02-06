Vietnam orders 21.9 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children

Specifically, the Government decided to approve the Prime Minister's permission to apply the form of contractor selection in the special cases specified in Article 26 of the Bidding Law for the purchase of 21.9 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s pediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old following the government’s Resolution No. 09/NQ-CP dated May 18, 2021 on purchasing the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to buy and administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan