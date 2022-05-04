Vietnam not records children with acute hepatitis of unknown origin

Vietnam does not record children with acute hepatitis of unknown origin

However, the Department and related units are keeping monitoring the disease by implementing measures and strengthening surveillance to detect cases early as recommended and take quick response measures if there are cases of acute and severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children from foreign countries in Vietnam.

The representative of the Department of Preventive Medicine also said that the Ministry of Health had obtained data related to acute hepatitis of unknown cause in young children from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, the Ministry of Health is continuing to work closely with these healthcare organizations in the world to monitor and update information about the disease.

Previously, in mid-April, the WHO regional office for Europe said that the UK had seen a significant and sudden increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis in young children, which is believed to be related to the coronavirus.

A few days ago, the WHO said that about 190 children in 11 countries, aged from one to six with a history of good health, have contracted hepatitis of unknown cause in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the healthcare authority in the US’s Wisconsin state is investigating one death in this state. In particular, the Indonesian Ministry of Health has just advised people to strengthen monitoring and vigilance for acute hepatitis in children after the country recorded three deaths in children which were suspected of being caused by acute hepatitis of unknown origin.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan