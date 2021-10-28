Vietnam not record Delta Plus variant

Vietnam doesn't record Delta Plus variant



The Ministry of Health said that the Southeast Asian country has recorded several variants of SARS-CoV-2, including Delta. The vaccines currently in use are effective enough to prevent and limit the infection with these variants.

According to the World Health Organization, currently, the Delta variant is still the main variant causing the number of Covid-19 cases globally. However, according to some recent studies, a new mutated form of coronavirus that some are calling "Delta Plus" may spread more easily than regular Delta.

Delta Plus has been detected in more than 30 countries, of which Thailand is the latest country to be recorded.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that determine steps to ensure safe co-existence with the coronavirus to achieve the dual goal of both economic development and effective anti-epidemic. Hence, people should practice well the 5K rule and vaccination is the right shield.

Assoc. Professor Tran Dac Phu, Advisor to the Vietnam Center for Emergency Response to Public Health Events, said that people who receive two Covid-19 jabs and later contract the Delta variant are less likely to infect their close contacts than are unvaccinated people with Delta.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong