Vietnam monitors spread of African swine fever and bird flu

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with relevant localities and agencies in focusing on monitoring pig herds and applying bio-security measures in livestock production.

Moreover, the sector must pay attention to cleaning and disinfecting animal farms and cages with lime powder and chemicals in addition to the construction of disease-free breeding facilities and areas.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was urged to complete the draft Decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Government's Decree No. 02/2017/ND-CP on mechanisms and policies to support agricultural production to restore production in areas damaged by natural disasters and epidemics, and submit it to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has also requested the Ministry of Health to formulate a plan for disease prevention to limit the risk of avian influenza transmission to humans and prevent outbreaks in the community.

Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should coordinate with the Ministry of Health, relevant ministries, and localities to closely monitor the situation of avian influenza to prevent avian influenza from entering and spreading in Vietnam.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan