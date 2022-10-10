Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo to be held in Hanoi

This year, the exhibition will feature about 200 booths by 150 businesses from various countries.

According to the organiser, the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD), covering 5.000 sq.m, the exhibition will offer a diversity of products.Along with big domestic players, the exhibition also expects reputable firms from other countries, including Meditech Systems, Narang Medical, Opsonin Pharma, Crystal Optic, Biofaktor, StarPharma, and Moscow Export Centrt.VINEXAD highlighted that Vietnam is an attractive and promising medical market. The IQVIA Institute placed Vietnam among the 17 countries with the most rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in the world.The pharmaceutical industry’s revenue is expected to hit US$7.5 billion in 2025, accounting for 1.78% of the country’s GDP and 32.25 of spending on healthcare services, it noted.Earlier, the Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo was held in Ho Chi Minh City in August.

Vietnamplus