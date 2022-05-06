Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2022 to open next week

At the press conference of the 29th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition

The event themed “Joining hands for the community healthcare” will provide the Party’s guidelines and policies, State’s regulations of the medical sector; and introduce the latest achievements in the medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, preventive health, medical environment, disease control and prevention, and beauty care.



Head of the Department of Communications, Emulation, and Reward under the Ministry of Health Nguyen Dinh Anh said that many exhibitions in the medical and pharmaceutical sector were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years, including the Vietnam Medi-Pharm.

The exhibition is expected to strengthen the development and trade promotion of Vietnam’s healthcare market; turn the country into the leading destination for investors; implement the socio-economic recovery program, contributing to ensuring and improving people’s health, he added.

According to the General Director of Vietnam Medical Products Import - Export Joint Stock Company (Vimedimex) Nguyen Trong Quy, the exhibition attracts 200 display booths from 150 domestic and foreign businesses, including those from Belarus, Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the US, Pakistan, the Czech Republic, China, and Australia.

The enterprises will introduce to customers new products and achievements in the medical industry, Covid-19 innovations in medical devices and transmission prevention, and offer the chance to experience medical and healthcare equipment. There will be seminars on Vietnam's medical equipment market, the use of traditional medicine in primary healthcare, and screening tests for cancer.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh