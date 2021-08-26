Vietnam logs additional 12,096 Covid-19 cases

Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic of the country, logged the highest number of cases with 5,294 infections. It was followed by Binh Duong, with 4,129 infections.

The remainders were detected in Dong Nai (618), Long An (460), Tien Giang (319), Da Nang (162), Khanh Hoa (150), Tay Ninh (119), Binh Thuan (106), Hanoi (96), Nghe An (95), Dong Thap (93), Can Tho (90), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (75), and An Giang (50), among other localities.

Vietnam has so far logged 381,363 infections, ranking 66th out of 222 countries and territories in the world. In terms of infection rate, Vietnam is placed 168th with an average of 3,879 cases per 1 million people.

Since the fourth pandemic wave hit the country on April 27, Vietnam has counted 377,245 cases. Of which, 167,147 recovered.

Also on August 25, 7,646 patients were given the all-clear from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 169,921.

Among those under treatment, 749 are being cared for in ICUs and 27 are treated with ECMO.

There were 335 deaths recorded on the same day, including 266 in Ho Chi Minh City, 31 in Binh Duong, 16 in Long An, 13 in Dong Nai, 3 in Da Nang, and one each in Hanoi, Ben Tre, Binh Phuoc, Khanh Hoa, Thua Thien – Hue, Tien Giang.

As of August 25, the country's death toll has reached 9,349.

A total of 18,095,473 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 16,056,222 people receiving the first shots and 2,039,251 getting full two jabs.

