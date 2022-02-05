Vietnam logs additional 11,594 Covid-19 cases

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The total number of infections nationwide since the start of the pandemic is now 2,315,689.

Among the new transmissions, there were 7,062 detected in the community and eight imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

The capital city of Hanoi still topped the list with 2,756 cases followed by Da Nang with 1,544 (over two days), and Nam Dinh with 620.

Eighty-four deaths were reported on the same day, bringing the Covid death toll to 38,147 cases, about 1.6 percent of total infections.

There are 2,213 Covid-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 305 requiring invasive ventilation and 13 on life support.

A further 8,509 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,102,456.

More than 74 million people in Vietnam have now been fully inoculated; while around 79 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Almost 28 million people have been boosted with a third dose.

Vietnamplus