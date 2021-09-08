Vietnam logs 14,208 new Covid-19 cases on September 7





Ho Chi Minh City saw the highest number of new infections with 7,310, up 188 from the previous day, followed by Binh Duong (3,966), Dong Nai (945), Long An (490), Kien Giang (201) and Tien Giang (183).In the capital city of Hanoi, 36 new infections were reported.On the day, 10,253 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries to 311,710.The country’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 13,701.On September 6, 534,937 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered. The country has to date administered over 22.67 million doses of vaccines, with more than 3.44 million people having been fully vaccinated.

VNA