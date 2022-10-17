Vietnam in group of countries with very high levels of antibiotic resistance

Associate Professor Pham Thi Ngoc Thao, Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital, speaks at the conference

At the Hospital Science Conference 2022 held by Hoan My Saigon Hospital, Associate Professor Pham Thi Ngoc Thao, Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital, said that evolving pandemic of drug-resistant infections has the potential to cripple the world. Without appropriate interventions, patients will face the risk of mass death because there is no cure.

The conference saw the participation of more than 200 doctors, pharmacists, nurses, technicians, medical staff, and experts from major hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Thao added that previously, in 2014 in the UK, there was warning information about the rapid increase of drug-resistant bacteria. Based on real research, health experts have forecast that in 2050 the risk of death from multi-drug resistance in bacteria will be 4.1 million in Africa and 4.7 million people in Asia.

Also according to Assoc. Prof. Ngoc Thao, during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to treating severe cases of infection or co-infection, super-infection, medical experts have recorded more occurrences of different types of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria-a type of Gram-negative bacteria with resistance to multiple antibiotics which caused many deaths. Many patients who have overcome the risks of Covid-19 continue to fall into danger and die from hospital-acquired infections.

Many patients didn’t die of the coronavirus but multi-drug resistance in bacterial infections. All types of resistant bacteria in the world have appeared. Worse,

According to research conducted at the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital’s Department of Microbiology in 2021, there is five most multi-drug resistance in bacteria including A.baumannii, E.coli, S.aureus, K.pneumoniae, P.aeruginosa. This is the top threat to patients.

Both WHO and CDC consider multi-drug resistance in bacteria to be a silent pandemic. Multi-drug resistant bacteria will disable the effectiveness of antibiotics, which is the direct cause of death for many patients, said Associate Professor Pham Thi Ngoc Thao.

At the same time, she required immediate action through the adoption of a strategy by the health sector to manage all antibiotics. According to her, people should absolutely not use antibiotics indiscriminately without a doctor's prescription. Clinicians must strictly adhere to the treatment regimen to avoid the risk of drug resistance and multi-drug resistance.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan