Vietnam documents 1,594 Covid-19 cases on May 15





Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 461 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 88, Nghe An 80 and Yen Bai 80.The national tally reached 10,696,630.A total 5,448 Covid-19 patients were given the all clear on May 15, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,355,040. There was no death reported on the day.By May 14, the country had injected 216,959,400 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 2,501,303 shots for children from 5 to 11 years old.

VNA