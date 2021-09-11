Vietnam conditionally approves Hayat-Vax for emergency use

Accordingly, the Hayat - Vax vaccine is semi-finished by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. of China National Biotec Group Company Limited (CNBG).

This vaccine is packaged and delivered from Julphar (Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Vietnam, Vimedimex Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company had proposed for the approval of this vaccine.

Hayat-Vax is an inactivated vaccine, produced by growing the SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture and then using chemicals to inactivate the virus.

The ministry asked the Drug Administration of Vietnam to license the import of the vaccine and abide by regulations on the management of import and the quality of imported vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Administration of Science Technology and Training will select and guide qualified units to assess the vaccine's safety and efficacy based on advice from the advisory council on use of vaccines and biologicals.

The General Department of Preventive Medicine is responsible for conducting vaccination using Hayat-Vax. The ministry also assigned the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals to conduct checks and grant certificates for batches of the vaccine before use.

At present, there are seven foreign Covid-19 vaccines that have obtained a license for emergency use in Vietnam, namely AstraZeneca by AstraZeneca, Vero Cell by China National Biotec Group (CNBG)/Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and Hayat-Vax.

Vietnamplus