Vietnam approves national program for development of domestic vaccines





The program aims to clear the way for Vietnam to master technologies for vaccine production and build capacity of domestic organizations and companies specialized in vaccine R&D and production in order to improve its preparedness to potential epidemics in the future.Under the program, the production of all domestic vaccines will meet international standards and sufficiently supply the National Expanded Program on Immunization. The country also looks forward to exporting its home-grown vaccines.By 2025, Vietnam is expected to own production technologies of at least 10 vaccines and produce at least three. The figures will reach 15 and five, respectively, by 2030.To this end, the program will improve the legal framework and amend legal documents for the acceleration of development, trial and approval of domestic vaccines. It will also promote the use of both latest and conventional technologies for producing vaccines against Covid-19, cancers and others.The Ministry of Science and Technology has been assigned to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies to implement the program. The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, is responsible for creating all possible conditions for developers to conduct studies, clinical trials, verification and approval of vaccines.

VNS