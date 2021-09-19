Vietnam approves Cuba’s Abdala vaccine with conditions

The Ministry of Health approves with conditions for the emergency use of Cuba's Abdala. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

The vaccine by manufactured at the AICA Laboratories Company and Base Business Unit (BBU) AICA in Cuba.

The Centre for Immunization Vaccines Polyvac in Vietnam asked for permission for the vaccine to be used.

The MoH insisted on a number of conditions before granting approval.

It has stated that the Drug Administration of Vietnam is responsible for licensing Abdala vaccine based on regulations for importation and quality management.

The Department of Science, Technology and Training has been given responsibility for selecting a unit that is qualified to evaluate the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The General Department of Preventive Medicine is in charge of injecting the vaccine.

And finally, the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals is responsible for verifying and issuing certificates for the vaccine before it can be used.

Vietnamplus