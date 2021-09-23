Vietnam adds more anti-Covid-19 drug for the treatment of Covid-19 patients

The oral anti-Covid-19 medications should be given early in the course of illness and/or in patients with less severe disease at home while injectable drugs will be used for inpatients.

The Ministry also directed that all drugs that have not been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) or have not been licensed and authorized for emergency use in any country in the world must undergo clinical trials following the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

While WHO-recommended medicines or licensed drugs in at least one country such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Sarilumab, Casirivimab 600mg + Imdevimab 600mg, Bamlanivimab 700mg + Estesevimab 1400mg, Strovimab and Favipiravir will be used as per the manufacturers’ attached instruction to treat Covid-19 patients

In particular, in its latest guideline, the Ministry of Health also added some more drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients aged over 12 years old with mild to moderate disease. Moreover, supplement drugs will be used for the treatment of elderly people and those suffering obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, lung disease chronic, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, including patients on dialysis, chronic liver disease, patients undergoing cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplants.





By Q. Lap – Translated by Uyen Phuong