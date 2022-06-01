Vice President visits child cancer patients in Hanoi

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents a gift to a child cancer patient During the visit, the Vice President presented 50 gifts to the hospitalised children and their families, wishing them a swift recovery.

Xuan encouraged medical staff to continue improving their skills in the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients.

Every year, Vietnam has about 180,000 new cancer cases, of which 1.5 percent, or some 2,700 cases, are children.

The National Cancer Hospital, employing 1,700 medical personnel, annually conducts cancer screenings for 500,000 people and offers inpatient treatment for 84,000.

VNA