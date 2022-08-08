



After five days of inspection of Covid-19 vaccination for children, the city health authority found out there was a big gap in vaccination coverage between districts. Thu Duc City, districts 12, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, and Binh Chanh continued to have higher vaccination coverage for children than districts 4, 5, Nha Be, Tan Binh, and Phu Nhuan.

Currently, approximately 15,000 children in Ho Chi Minh City get vaccine shots a day. According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise again.

Therefore, the Department of Health proposed the city's Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control request the district's epidemic prevention and control steering committees, especially districts 4, 5, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, and Nha Be to raise the vaccination coverage for children. Leaders of districts with low vaccination coverage rates take responsibility before the municipal People's Committee.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong