A medical worker takes care of a Covid elderly woman at home

Today, the Covid-19 treatment hospital in District 5 said that it had just received a 65-year-old patient with purple skin, cardiac arrest, and stopped breathing before being hospitalized due to Covid-19 without prior report to the ward health station.

When receiving information from the patient's family that the patient had critical signs, medical staff brought oxygen tanks and emergency vehicles to the house, the patient was in a state of cyanosis, cardiac arrest, and respiratory arrest.

According to her relatives, three family members including two aunts over 65 years old and one nephew were all infected with the coronavirus. Worse, the family members refused to receive the vaccine even though medical workers and the ward People's Committee advised the family members to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Two weeks before, the nephew had been infected with SARS-COV-2 and he had been self-isolating at home. When he recovered, two aunts were also infected in the week but all of them did not report to the ward health station.

One day before, when the patient complained of fatigue and shortness of breath, she refused to be admitted to the hospital. At noon, the nephew who lived with the patient saw that the patient was pale and drowsy, so he called to notify the medical station. Although the medical staff went to the house to treat and transfer the patient to the hospital, she died before being admitted to the hospital.

Health experts recommend that people should get a full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine especially people over 50 years old, people with diseases. In addition, anyone who self-tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 must report it to local health stations to receive timely care treatment.

Therefore, medical workers and local administration advised people to inform the medical station if there are signs including cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of taste/smell; notifying local health station if self-testing is positive for SARS-CoV-2 so that medical staff can advise and guide care and treatment promptly, and getting a full dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

By Thanh Son -Translated by Anh Quan