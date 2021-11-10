Unvaccinated people returning to homeland have to take 14-day quarantine

Unvaccinated people who return to their homelands have to take a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (Photo: SGGP)



The Ministry of Health has made the latest announcement on quarantine rules on November 9 under the Government’s resolution No. 128 /NQ-CP on the Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic.

People who are fully vaccinated against the virus and have the “ Covid green card ” or vaccination certificate, certificate showing Covid-19 recovery issued within 6 months from the day they arrive in the homeland need to isolate at home or place of residence for seven days and undergo Covid-19 testing on the first day since the date of arrival.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and have the “Covid yellow card” and vaccination certificate must get a home quarantine period of seven days, self-monitor their health at home or place of residence within the next 7 days and test for Covid-19 on the 2nd and 7th day since the date of arrival.

Individuals who return from foreign countries have to display vaccination certificate, certificate of recovery from Covid-19 and other essential documents in accordance with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs‘s guidance.

In the evening of November 9, Vietnam recorded 8,133 cases of Covid-19 in 55 localities, including 3.952 community transmission cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

There was more 1.325 recovered coronavirus patients, raising the total number of recoveries to 842,800. The country offered over 92.2 million doses of vaccines to date, with 61.9 million people got the first dose.





By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh