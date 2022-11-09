University Medical Center of HCMC, Shing Mark sign cooperation agreement

At the signing ceremony

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director of the University Medical Center of HCMC Nguyen Hoang Bac said that apart from the health check and treatment, education and training are considered as a mission and typical culture of the hospital. It is ready for sharing competence, experience for doctors, nurses and medical staff of Shing Mark Hospital, which would contribute to developing the human resources and providing high-quality medical services for local residents.

The collaboration between the two sides aimed at enhancing the health check and treatment quality at Shing Mark Hospital. Accordingly, the University Medical Center of HCMC will support the training session and enhance the capacity of doctors, nurses, and technical staff of Shing Mark Hospital in its professional and communication, and marketing activities. Besides, the two sides will discuss and exchange the cooperation in fields of surgery, cardiology and oncology.Previously, the University Medical Center of HCMC successfully transferred coronary artery intervention techniques to Shing Mark Hospital, marking a new development for the hospital in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease and creating a foundation for the development of others. The Shing Mark Hospital has performed over 30 cardiovascular intervention cases to promptly save people’s lives so far.The Shing Mark Medical University Hospital under the Taiwanese Shing Mark Group (China) has a capacity of 1,500 beds in an area of 87,500 square meters which is the biggest private hospital in Dong Nai Province.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong