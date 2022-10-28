Unilever Vietnam asked to report on shampoos containing benzene

Withdrawn products of Unilever Group for containing elevated levels of benzene. (Photo: FDA)





Accordingly, the Drug Administration of Vietnam has lately received information on the Canadian Health Ministry’s announcement that Unilever Group voluntarily recalled a number of aerosol dry shampoo batches with the brand names of Bed Head Tigi, Dove, and Tresemmé related to their benzene content – which might cause cancer.

Even though independent research has shown that the exposure to benzene found in those batches has no negative health impacts so far, on October 25, Unilever Group still decided to urgently withdraw the batches.

Unilever Vietnam said that until now, it has stopped distributing the above products in Vietnam.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Yen Nhi