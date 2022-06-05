Two cases of severe malaria detected in HCMC

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC ( tuoitre.vn)

These are the first cases of malaria recorded in the city in recent years.

One of the two patients is a 24-year-old Vietnamese student returned from Cameroon. The another is a 63-year-old Chinese man, who travelled to the city from Ivory Coast.

According to doctor Ho Dang Trung Nghia, Head of the hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases, both patients came from Africa where malaria is still an endemic.

In recent years, Vietnam has recorded a decreasing number of malaria cases. Some cases are occasionally reported in the southern province of Binh Phuoc and some Central Highlands provinces. Every year, the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Disease also receives a number of patients who returned from abroad, mainly from Africa.

Nghia recommends that people who return from malaria-endemic areas such as Laos, Cambodia, and Africa or those who have had malaria before, need to go to medical facilities for examination and testing if they have a fever.

VNA