Twelve Omicron infection cases discharged from hospital

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai She made the statement at a regular press conference under the chair of Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai yesterday. She added amongst these 12 cases, only two had mild symptoms of runny nose, cough, and the rest had no symptoms.

Deputy Head Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6pm on January 12, 2022, roughly 510,195 cases of infection in Ho Chi Minh City has been announced by the Ministry of Health, including 509,542 infections in the community, and 653 imported cases.

Ho Chi Minh City is presently treating 4,152 patients including 82 children under 16 years old, 301 critically ill patients on ventilators, 18 patients using ECMO intervention.

Health workers have so far administered 8,079,259 first doses of vaccine and 7,226,684 second doses with 492,691 additional doses and 3,074,870 boosters since vaccination was rolled out nationwide on March 8, 2021.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, after a month of implementing the campaign to protect people in at-risk groups, the southern largest city recorded 25,837 people who had not been vaccinated and detected over 5,000 people with Covid-19 as of January 13.



Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai According to Dr. Phan Minh Hoang, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Rehabilitation and Treatment of Occupational Diseases, most of the post-Covid-19 syndromes are acute respiratory, chronic respiratory, cardiovascular, some diseases that can cause cerebral hemorrhage.

Furthermore, many patients suffer from stress, anxiety disorders, and sleep disorders. Patients should return to the hospital to examine and perform tests to assess the patient's general condition.

The Ministry of Health reported 16,725 new coronavirus patients across Vietnam on Thursday, in addition to 26,031 recoveries and 206 virus-linked deaths.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan