Trouble related to insurance payment for borrowed healthcare machine solved



VSS stated that the Health Ministry has just sent a dispatch to VSS about the replacement of Dispatch No.2348, issued on May 9, 2022. After receiving it, VSS immediately forwarded the important content to its members in all provinces and cities for timely implementation.

Meanwhile, it requests proper assessment and payment for all technical services in accordance with the provisions of the Health Insurance Law and Decree No.146/2018/ND-CP, issued by the Government on October 17, 2018.

To ensure the compliance with current regulations on medical service payment, VSS asks that the Health Ministry urgently direct its own units to prepare a detailed roadmap to change borrowed or rented machines from healthcare enterprises located at clinics and hospitals to those under the forms regulated in Decree No.151/2017/ND-CP, issued by the Government on December 26, 2017.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Yen Nhi