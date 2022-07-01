Three SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant BA.5 cases detected in Hanoi

Through Bach Mai Hospital's recent gene sequencing results, three people in Hanoi are detected to be infected with the sub-variant BA.5 of Omicron

At a today press conference about the economic and social situation of Vietnam's capital city informed by the Hanoi People's Committee, a representative of the Hanoi Department of Health said that although the number of new cases of Covid-19 daily is decreasing sharply Hanoi has recorded three cases caused by the BA.5 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant.

Talking to the press, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said that currently, Hanoi recorded 180 Covid-19 cases a day, much lower than a few months ago. Now, the city has more than 1.6 million cases of Covid-19 including 292 foreigners.

In particular, the recent gene sequencing results of Bach Mai Hospital have detected three people in Hanoi infected with the sub-variant BA.5 of Omicron, which can spread faster than other circulating variants such as BA.1, BA.2, but there has not been clear evidence of its severity.

Three cases of infection with sub-variant BA.5 have mild symptoms or no symptoms. A representative of the Hanoi Department of Health also said that the city's health sector is speeding up Covid-19 vaccination with third and fourth doses when many people are neglectful of the disease.

Also today, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that after more than two weeks of implementing the Covid-19 vaccination rollout program, around 615,135 residents in Ho Chi Minh City got the vaccine.

Previously, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City issued an official dispatch on promoting the organization of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout program on June 13. The health sector has coordinated with other departments, people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City to speed up Covid-19 vaccination.

The Ministry of Health has just announced that Omicron sub-variant BA.5 has appeared in Vietnam. The world is also recording an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent days. Besides, many studies have shown that immunity to Covid-19 decreases over time.

According to the World Health Organization’s announcement, sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 of Omicron spread 10-13 percent faster than BA.1, BA.2 variants. These two variants can escape immunity or that means people who have had BA.1, BA.2 can still get BA.4, BA.5 again.

Medical experts warned of the risk of infection and possible Covid-19 infection, especially for those who have not been vaccinated or are incompletely vaccinated. Therefore, booster vaccination of the Covid-19 vaccine is very important, especially for those aged 50 years old and older, those aged 18 and older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, and those at the age of 18 and older in a high-risk group for exposure to Covid-19.

Medical experts warned of the risk of infection and possible Covid-19 infection, especially for those who have not been vaccinated or are incompletely vaccinated. Therefore, booster vaccination of the Covid-19 vaccine is very important, especially for those at the age of 50 and older, those aged 18 and older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, and those aged 18 and older in a high-risk group for exposure to Covid-19.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan